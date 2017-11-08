Spalding fishing event for Macmillan in memory of keen angler

Anglers from across South Holland and elsewhere brought their gear to Lake Ross Caravan Park in Spalding to take part in a memorial charity match for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The competition last month was staged for the second year running in memory of Donington angler Jim Thorley who died of lung cancer in March 2013.

Fenland angler Steve Dorks came first with a catch weighing 122lbs 12oz, with a total of £610 being raised for Macmillan.

Co-organiser Phillip Bailey, who put on the event with Andrew Mason, said: “It was a lovely day and anglers of all abilities took part to do their bit and help Macmillan.”

