Spalding firms in big ride for ambucopter

Six intrepid cyclists are training on the roads of South Holland before pedalling the 100km (62 miles) Ride for the Roses in Holland.

Neame Lea and Zyon employees Heather Huyton, Roger Carlisle, Julie Pike, Tom Scott, Rebecca Fry and Andrew Fuller aim to raise £2,500 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Neame Lea and Zyon are companies within the newly formed Bridge Farm group.

With offices in Spalding, Neame Lea is one of the UK’s largest ornamental growers, while Zyon is an important supplier of plants and flowers to principal UK supermarkets.

Rebecca said: “We have set our target at £2,500, as this is the approximate cost of a flight for the ambucopter.

“With sponsorship locally, we would love to be able to exceed this target to give the charity the best possible chance of saving more lives.

“Roger and Tom did the ride last year but, for the rest of us, this will be the first Ride for the Roses.

“Heather has done other rides before and cycles regularly, but for Julie, Andrew and myself, road cycling is a new addition to our current list of physical activities.

“We are all physically fit, but for those new to cycling, it is obviously challenging, but with training, we are sure that the ride on the day will be enjoyable.”

All six went out on Thursdy night for a 50km training ride together, and more group rides are planned before the event on September 3.

They will also train in twos and threes.

Roger and Heather are also members of local cycling groups, who meet regularly for rides at the weekend, covering distances ranging from 10 to 100 miles.

