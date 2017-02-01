Spalding firm in court accused of water pollution

Representatives of Spalding firm Tulip Limited will appear before magistrates next month accused of water pollution.

The wholesale meat processor is accused of allowing the entry of poisonous, noxious or polluting matter into inland freshwaters at its Dalehead Foods site in Fulney Lane, Spalding on June 24, 2015.

The water in question is the River Welland tributary the Soke Dyke.

The case will be heard at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 15 at 2pm.