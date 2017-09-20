Spalding firefighters help man get back on his feet

Firefighters were called overnight to help an elderly man who had fallen at his Spalding home.
The crew was called to Chestnut Avenue just before 5am and worked with the East Midlands Ambulance Service to care for the gentleman.
