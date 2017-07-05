Spalding fire deaths house up for auction

A house in Spalding where three men died after fire ripped through it is to be auctioned off for at least £50,000.

Leathercote House in Tower Lane, off Cowbit Road, is one of the items on a list of lots to be sold at an auction in London starting at noon on Tuesday.

Severely fire-damaged, four- bedroom, Grade II-Listed detached property that requires rebuilding or redevelopment

The sale to the highest bidder, conducted by Harman Healy Auctioneers of Surrey, comes just 14 months after three men aged between 38 and 53 suffered fatal injuries in a fire thought to have been started by an illegal cigarette.

An inquest last December into the deaths of Marian Laczynski (38), Pawel Lazarewicz (53) and Sylwester Grabczewski (42) concluded that their deaths were as a result of misadventure.

In an advertisement for the sale, Harman Healy Auctioneers deacribed the house as a “severely fire-damaged, four- bedroom, Grade II-Listed detached property that requires rebuilding or redevelopment”.

The £50,000 “guide price”, according to the auctioneers, is “an indication of the current minimum acceptable price” for sellers HSBC Bank.

But Harman Healy Auctioneers added: “The guide price may not be the minimum sale price, which can be higher or lower (than £50,000).”