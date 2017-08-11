Spalding drink driver cannot explain actions after ‘moment of madness’

A 28-year-old man, who ‘inexplicably’ drove his friend’s car for about a minute after she had left it, and collided with two other cars, was almost three times over the alcohol limit, a court has heard.

Gatis Kolcs, of Beaufort Drive, Spalding, admitted driving with excess alcohol, as well as without a driving licence or insurance when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said the collision occurred at 9.25pm on July 15 at Cradge Bank, Spalding, when Kolcs, driving a Honda Civic, hit one car and then went head-on into another.

She said police attended and after a positive breath test, Kolcs was arrested and gave a reading of 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

In mitigation, Mark Hudson said Kolcs was not originally driving the car but his friend, who was driving, left the car to sort out a personal matter, leaving Kolcs in the car.

He said Kolcs went into her handbag to get her mobile phone to put on some music, found the keys and ‘for a reason he can’t explain’, got into the driving seat and drove for ‘about a minute’.

“It was a moment of madness,” he said.

The magistrates banned Kolcs from driving for two years, but offered him the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by 24 weeks.

He was also fined a total of £320 for all the offences and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.

