Spalding diabetes ball was wild, west and wonderful

Have your say

Six hundred people danced the night away at Spalding’s Castle Sports Complex for the sixth annual JDRF Charity Ball.

The ball is organised annually by mums Gemma Robsinson and Jenny Carr, who both have children with Type 1 diabetes.

Ball-goers

Gemma’s eight-year-old daughter Faith was diagnosed at two-years-old and Jenny’s son Oliver (9) was diagnosed when he was three.

Guests at the Wild West-themed ball enjoyed a live band, The Talent, DJ Shaun Neal and hula hoop artist Lisa Sampson.

There was also a bucking bronco cometition, sponsored by SocksFox of Pinchbeck, a raffle and party games.

Plus, guest speakers Ellie Blackbourn and Emily Smith talked about living with Type 1 diabetes.

Gemma and Jenny thanked main sponsor Harkenn Recycling, of Pinchbeck, plus Santander for supporting the raffle and for match donating when the final amount made on the night comes in.

They also thanked Hills, who donated the main raffle prize of a £250 furnishing voucher, won by Kerry Miscampbell.

Gemma said: “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are so grateful to everyone that attended, sponsored and helped with the event.

“We are so pleased that the charity JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) is finally established in this area. Our mission is to raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes as well as funds to hopefully one day find a cure.

“Please keep checking Facebook for more information on our seventh annual ball.”

To date, the families have raised more than £55,000 for JDRF with the balls and other fundraising events.

Next up is a quiz night at Spalding Common Hall on Friday, December 15.

Next year there is an 80s night at Spalding’s South Holland Centre on Saturday, June 16 and a 90s night there on Saturday, July 21.Call 07743409314 for more information.

• More pictures in Thursday’s Spalding Guardian.