Spalding Crescent traders to stage late night Christmas shopping

Independent shops in Spalding are staging late night shopping next month with Christmas in The Crescent.

The Crescent Traders’ Association – businesses along The Crescent, Francis Street and Vine Street – are opening from 5pm-8pm on Friday, December 8 to give people a chance to hunt out special gifts.

The Crescent and linked streets are home to all manner of shops, such as Bookmark, Robert Goddard, M&M Antiques, C H Stennett, Parkys Pranks, J F Inkley and The Candy Bar.

Emma Peake, of flower and gift shop Daisies, is the new chairman of the Crescent Traders.

Last year Emma celebrated a quarter of century in business at her tiny shop, which is packed to the rafters with seasonal flowers, plants and decorative and quirky items for the home.

Traders are working together on Christmas in The Crescent to provide an enjoyable night out for shoppers.

“Hopefully we will have food, soup and music and things like that in the street,” says Emma. “The association pulls everyone together and we work as a team. It’s a street full of retail shops. What we are not in The Crescent is predictable, dull and boring.”

Sometimes Emma surprises herself when she hunts out little gems to sell.

One example is the moveable calendar she found at a Newark antiques fair because it bears the name “L Williams”, from an Italian gents’ outfitters that used to trade next door at 14 The Crescent.

Emma loves to shop in The Crescent and window shopping, trying on diamond rings sold over the road in Mark Dawson’s M&M Antiques.

“Mark brings them over for me to try on,” says Emma.

Her morning coffee comes from Bookmark, the independent bookshop and cafe, and she delights in picking up special gifts like snazzy socks from men’s clothes shop, Inkley’s.

Emma says small, independent traders have a real passion for their businesses and a willingness to go the extra mile for their customers.

A sign in Daisies sums that up: “This shop has been created with a large measure of love and more than a teaspoon or two of magic.”