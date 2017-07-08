Spalding couple open their garden for cancer charity

A Spalding grower and his wife have taken their charity fundraising to nearly £10,000 after hosting their third open garden weekend in four years.

Chris and Gillian Eley welcomed visitors to their Low Fulney home where cakes, plants and conversation were in plentiful supply.

This year’s event raised £2,535 for Macmillan Cancer Support, with the Eleys having raised more than £2,700 for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance in 2015 and more than £4,500 for Help for Heroes in 2013.

Chris said: “The weekend went okay and we had a few people from as far away as King’s Lynn and Peterborough.

“We’ve got a lot of roses so they proved popular and we also have a topiary garden which is quite nice.

“One lady said that she came at 10.45am on one of the days and didn’t leave until 3pm because she had met so many people.”

CHARITY EVENT: Chris Eley (right) with guest Derek Hammond at an open garden weekend for Macmillan Cancer Support. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG240617-232TW.

The garden was created by Chris 45 years ago after the family home was built in 1972.

He said: “We do it for the benefit of the people who come and we’d like to thank the caterers and cake makers, along with Butters Group, Wyeplants and Eurogarden Imports who were very helpful in supplying the plants.”