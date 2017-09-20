Spalding couple left reeling by £20,000 raid

A couple are vowing to save their gardening business after being hit by a £20,000 raid.

Thieves forced open a lock-up in Monks House Lane, Spalding, where Tony Caley and wife Mandy stored expensive equipment for their business, T & M Gardening Services.

Tony (55) discovered the break-in at around 8am on Wednesday and, thanks to local businesses who supplied CCTV, the couple know two vehicles were involved and escaped along Bourne Road towards West Pinchbeck at around 4.15am. Footage has been handed to police.

Tony had invested cash inherited from his late mum and dad, Pauline and Dick, in the gardening business. The couple say their insurance won’t cover all of their losses.

Items stolen included two Viking lawn mowers, a Stihl Kombi with hedge trimmer attachment, a log splitter, Jensen wood chipper and 120 litres of red diesel.

Last week, Mandy (49) was contacting customers to explain what had happened and to apologise for missing appointments to tend gardens.

They hope to have replacement mowers this week and be back at work but it may take a long time for them to replace more expensive equipment.

We are treating as unexplained the death of a man in Holbeach.

Emergency services were called to an address in Fleet Street shortly after 9am this morning (Monday 11th September) to attend to a man in his 40s. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death, which is being treated as unexplained in the meantime.

Anyone who has any information that they believe may be relevant to the enquiry is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 96 of 11th September.

Reference: Inc 96 of 11 September 2017