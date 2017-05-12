Spalding councillor: “We’ll get Bull and Monkie money back”

A leading district councillor says the authority is considering fresh steps to get its £20,000 back for cleaning up Spalding’s eyesore Bull and Monkie pub.

South Holland District Council sent in workmen to sort out the derelict Churchgate pub in November 2014 after owners failed to comply with an official notice ordering them to do the job.

Work included removing graffiti and rubbish and putting up a palisade fence.

Portfolio holder for place Roger Gambba-Jones says, whatever happens, the council will get its money back because the authority lodged a £20,000 charge on the building with the Land Registry. That means the sum must be handed back to the council when the building sells.

South Holland’s Cabinet met behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss the Bull and Monkie and the “council’s continued efforts to secure environmental improvements to the street scene” as well as fresh step to recover the cash.

Coun Gambba-Jones said: “Clearly we don’t want to show our hand to the owners. It has been delayed too long. Now is the time for clear action and a clear statement of our intent and the outcome is we will get the money back.”

The Bull and Monkie was top of the council hit list of target buildings when it declared war on grot spots three years ago.

It was a magnet for drug addicts who abandoned needles on the site and vandals who daubed graffiti. Shrubs, nettles and weeds grew out of control.

The pub is the only place where the council took drastic clear-up action but Coun Gambba-Jones said owners of other sites, like the Bridge Hotel in Sutton Bridge, had engaged in dialogue with the council unlike the pub owners.

