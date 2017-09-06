Spalding councillor and son at New Scotland Yard with The Queen

A retired policeman now serving people in Spalding and his son shared an audience with the Queen during the opening of London’s new police headquarters.

Coun Graham Dark, awarded a British Empire Medal two years ago for his community work in Spalding, was joined by son and retired senior detective Stuart as they met Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh at New Scotland Yard last month.

The Queen and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick the official opening of the Metropolitan Police's new headquarters in London. Photo supplied.

The father and son were guests at the opening of the new headquarters of the Metropolitan Police, which serves Greater London, having both worked in the force for a total of 62 years.

Coun Dark, South Holland District Council member for Spalding St John’s, started his policing career in Westminster and went on to work at royal events and terrorist atrocities, including the bombing at Regents Park in July 1982.

He was also in charge of police operations at the old Wembley Stadium for more than four years, including at the Live Aid concert in July 1985.

Stuart Dark, now a member of Norfolk County Council, worked on firearms, organised crime, kidnap and gang-related investigations during his 30 years with the Metropolitan Police.

He was awarded the Commissioner’s High Commendation for his work during the relief effort in south-east Asia after a tsunami hit Thailand in 2004.

Coun Graham Dark said: “The theme for the opening ceremony was the history of the Metropolitan Police, so Stuart and I were both delighted to have been invited .

“It was an honour to meet and talk with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in such an informal way, an experience to be treasured.”

