Spalding collapsed sewer work goes into third month

The closure of a busy Spalding road junction for repairs is better than having blocked drains and flooded homes, according to the town’s water supplier.

Sarah Dobson, of Anglian Water, spelt out the stark reality of ongoing work to repair a collapsed sewer at the junction of Winsover Road and Hawthorn Bank during a site visit by the Lincolnshire Free Press on Thursday.

A team of engineers have been working on site since mid-December 2016 to replace the main sewer more than five metres below the road and rebuilding a manhole cover which also collapsed.

The work is expected to go on until March and Miss Dobson said: “We found that a manhole cover had sunk down into the road so we replaced it.

“But the manhole cover still wasn’t sitting right so then we used CCTV cameras to go down inside a steel sewerage pipe underneath the road in order to have a look and see if anything was broken.

“It was then that we found a damaged section of sewerage pipe which needs to be replaced, otherwise people wouldn’t be able to use their toilets.

Sarah Dobson of Anglian Water next to some of earth and debris moved away in order to repair a broken sewerage pipe underneath Winsover Road, Spalding.

“So we’ve dug down five and a half metres, put in overland pipes to take people’s sewage away and now we‘re working on replacing the damaged section of sewerage pipe.

“Then we’ll be filling the large hole in the road and resurfacing it.

“Hopefully, now we’re at the stage where we’ve dug down as far as we needed to, taken out the damaged section of sewerage pipe and the large manhole, we should be due to finish at the beginning of March.”

The problem first surfaced when several holes appeared in Winsover Road on December 14 last year.

Site manager Dave Holmes said: “This is one of the worst sewer collapses we’ve had and the more serious the collapse, the worse it is.

“We’ve had to dig down and find out where the pipe was broken as it’s caused the manhole to give way when all the earth around it washed away.”