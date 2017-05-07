Spalding club’s art exhibition opens at Ayscoughfee Hall

The annual exhibition by Spalding Arts and Crafts Club was previewed at the weekend.

The thriving club, which celebrated its centenary last year, has more than 100 members, many of whom are exhibiting their work at Ayscoughfee Hall.

The exhibition officially opened on Monday and will run Wednesdays to Sundays in May, ending on Bank Holiday Monday. Entry is free.

It is the last annual exhibition to be organised by member Clare Ratcliffe, who has undertaken the task for the past five years.

The club, which meets monthly at Pinchbeck Hall, is now looking for another member to take on the role.

There are 58 paintings on display and visitors can vote for their favourite in the People’s Choice Awards.

Beverley Healey won last year’s People’s Choice Award with her painting Pocohontas.

A selection of postcards from the club’s Spring Challenge will also be on show - members were asked to paint tulips and or daffodils.

Spalding Arts and Crafts Society is one of the oldest established societies for visual arts and craftwork in the country.

It was founded in 1916 by surgeons at the Johnson Hospital in Spalding for recovering soldiers wounded in the First World War. Spalding Town Council sponsored their first exhibition in 1918.