Spalding clothing collection for London blaze victims

An urgent appeal for clothing to help those affected by the devastating London tower block fire has been organised by a Spalding charity.

Mark and Sarah Le Sage, who run Ella’s Project, which hands out unwanted children’s clothing to those in need, is asking for donations of both adults’ and children’s clothing to take to those in the city.

Mark Le Sage.

Mark said: “It is absolutely horrific and tragic what has happened. Even those who have survived have lost everything. They have lost their homes and there will be an impact on them mentally too.

“People have got to literally pick up the pieces and what people forget is that surviving is one thing but surviving having survived is another.”

Donations need to be in by June 30 in time for the London delivery.

Mark added: “We normally just collect children’s clothing but with what has happened we have been asked to collect adult clothing too. All donations will be given out, and anything left over will be distributed to others in need.”

Surviving is one thing but surviving having survived is another Mark Le Sage of Ella’s Project

All donations must be clean and undamaged and all bags should be clearly marked TOWER BLOCK APPEAL as they will go straight to London.

Clothing can be dropped off at any of the following collection points:

○ Our Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian offices, The Crescent, Spalding

○ Tonic Health, Broadgate House, Westlode Street, Spalding

○ Baytree Garden Centre, Weston

○ The Spalding and South Holland Voice, Winsover Road, Spalding

○ The Ivy Wall (Wetherspoon pub), New Road, Spalding