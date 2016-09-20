Spalding church invites people to take a leap of faith like Bear on Alpha

A Spalding church is giving people the chance to discuss and explore the Christian faith over 11 weeks.

Harvest Church Spalding is running Alpha, a series of informal discussion sessions about Christianity and the different questions around faith.

Since its launch in the UK in 1992, Alpha has spread all around the world to an estimated 29 million people in 169 countries and 112 different languages.

Alpha is free and open to everyone, including TV adventurer Bear Grylls who said: “My Christian faith has brought light to a dark path, warmth to a cold mountain and strength to a failing body.

“I remember crawling onto the summit of Everest and clearing the snow from my mask to see the curvature of the earth but finding a simple faith that empowers my life.

“To me, that has been my greatest adventure”

The course starts with a meal at a mystery venue in Spalding on September 28 when people can hear more of Bear’s story and try Alpha for themselves.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Justin Welby said: “To me, Alpha is an expression of the work of the Holy Spirit.

“It is accessible, easy, user-friendly, extraordinary and it is leading people into a personal relationship with Jesus, as well as building a community that engages with the world and changes it for the better.”

For more information, email info@harvestchurchspalding.uk or call 07415 891684.