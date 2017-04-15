Spalding church and Round Table group rally round Kieran

A Deeping St Nicholas family’s hopes of meeting costs associated with life-changing medical treatment for their youngest son are now nearly a reality.

Kieran Taylor (seven) and his family are at the heart of an appeal launched by the Spalding Guardian three weeks ago to help them meet living and travelling expenses related to the youngster’s brain tumour therapy.

Guardian readers and the South Holland community have together raised nearly £8,000, including £750 from St John the Baptist Church in Spalding.

Lawrence Calkin, part of the church’s ministry team, said: “We’ve been rallying along beside Kieran and his family since the brain tumour was first diagnosed.

“But when people heard about the appeal, they came to me and said ‘what are we going to do for Kieran?’

“His family knew we were doing it but they were a little amazed when it was announced by the church how much had come in for them.

“This has been an act of spontaneous giving, initiated by the church family and part of a much bigger effort.”

The Guardian started the effort with a £500 pledge from our Children’s Fund to help towards travel insurance, visas, food and flights for sister Caitlin (nine).

Kieran’s proton beam therapy at a Florida hospital, accommodation for him and parents Steve and Karen are all being funded by the NHS.

But the family will have to fund any other costs themselves and, as a result, Spalding and District Round Table has pledged £2,500 to the appeal.

Chairman Jason Parnell said: “We are proud to be able to support Kieran and his family through his treatment.

“Many Round Table members have young families and so Kieran’s plight has touched all our hearts.

“We wish him a speedy recovery and hope our donation alleviates some of the pressures on his family during his treatment in the USA.”

• You can make donations by cash or cheque to the Lincs Free Press Children’s Fund by sending them to ‘Kieran Appeal’, Spalding Guardian, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding PE11 1AB.