Spalding care home’s Memory Walk raises £720 for Alzheimer’s

St John’s Care Home in Spalding raised £720 with a Memory Walk in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Organised by home manager Juliet Peall, the charity walk was part of a nationwide campaign to raise money for the Society.

All smiles before the walk

The walks saw thousands of people across the country raising money to fund research for a world without dementia.

Staff, residents and friends of the Hawthorn Bank home took part in the circular walk and afterwards everyone enjoyed cakes and biscuits baked by deputy manager and dementia champion Samantha McMurray, resident’s daughter Jane Parish and care assistant Anna Kosyl.

Juliet said: “The walk was a great opportunity for our residents to get out and enjoy the fresh air with relatives, staff, children and dogs.

“Our route was wheelchair-friendly so everyone was able to participate.

“It’s a fantastic cause, very close to our hearts here at St John’s Care Home, where many of our residents are living with dementia.”