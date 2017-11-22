Spalding care home marking its 20th birthday

Ashwood Nursing and Care Home in Spalding is celebrating 20 years with a birthday party on Friday, December 1, 2pm to 4pm.

MP John Hayes will be helping residents and staff celebrate and family, health care professionals and friends will also be there.

“Ashwood has always had a fantastic reputation in Spalding and has won several awards for care over the years,” said Suria Webb, who was the first manager of Ashwood Care Home and is now operations manager at Country Court Care.

“Our success has been down to our dedicated and loyal staff at the home”.