Spalding care home in falls prevention study

Cedar Falls in Spalding is one of 66 care homes across the UK selected to work with the University of Nottingham in a three-year study aimed at preventing falls. More than 60 residents will be taking part in the research.
Meanwhile, the home has sent us pictures of the special, larger dominoes, residents are enjoying playing with at the Little London home, and of a resident enjoying a cuppa in the beautiful gardens.
