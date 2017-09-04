Spalding care home in court over health and safety breach

A Spalding care home company this afternoon (Monday) appeared in court accused of breach of health and safety regulations following alleged incidents involving residents.

Apex Care Ltd is accused of failing to carry out the provision of residential care in a way that ensured the safety of residents was not put at risk.

The charges, brought by South Holland District Council, relate to alleged incidents in 2012 at The Bungalow care home in Park Road involving three residents.

No charges were put to the company at today’s appearance before Lincoln Crown Court.

Recorder Jacob Hallam adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing to be held on Tuesday, October 17.