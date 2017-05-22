Spalding care home accused of breaching health and safety

The owners of a Spalding care home this afternoon (Monday) appeared in court accused of breach of health and safety regulations following alleged incidents involving residents.

Apex Care Ltd face three charges of failing to carry out the provision of residential care in a way that ensured the safety of residents was not put at risk.

The charges, brought by South Holland District Council, relate to alleged incidents in 2012 at The Bungalow care home in Park Road, Spalding involving residents Betty Williamson, Derek Fitch and Allan Redshaw.

No pleas were indicated at this afternoon’s hearing.

Lincoln Magistrates committed the company to Lincoln Crown Court where a plea and trial preparation hearing is due to be held on June 19.