Spalding building society helps three charities

Three charities have received a share of £100,000 after they were nominated by customers of Norwich & Peterborough (N&P) Building Society in Spalding.

The Firefighters Charity and Friends of The Garth School, along with Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, were given £100 each through N&P’s Small Change Big Difference campaign which ran for one month during the autumn.

Luke Harrison, manager of the Spalding branch, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came into the branch to nominate a charity for a donation.”

“Smaller local charities and good causes can often struggle to obtain the funding they need and those are exactly who we wanted people in Spalding to nominate for the chance to win a donation.

“Small Change Big Difference Month was our way of giving something back to the community and I hope these donations will enable the charities to carry on their wonderful work here in Spalding.”

Pictured with Luke are Kelly Cross (left) and Sammie Earth marking the 55th anniversary of Norwich & Peterborough (N&P) Building Society opening its branch in Spalding. Photo supplied.