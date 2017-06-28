Spalding Baptist Church spends day in the sun at sports field

Spalding Baptist Church treated families to some fun in the sun at the town’s Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field.

Normally used for home games played by Spalding United Football Club, nearly 100 people enjoyed a family fun day organised by the church which included sports, games, barbecue and ice cream in glorious sunshine.

Judy Taylor, a children’s worker at the church, said: “It went very well and we had some lovely weather, with people of all ages playing games like “Try Your Skill”, football and rounders.

“Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field was just a nice and secure area for people who came and they seemed to have a good time.

“The day was an opportunity for the young and adults to do whatever they wanted and I think we’ll probably do another one next year.”

The family fun day was also a chance for Spalding Baptist Church to celebrate the arrival of its new minister after more than two and a half years without one, with the Reverend Paul Wheeler having taken up the role on June 1.