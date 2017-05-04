Spalding bank note sold at auction

One of Spalding’s rarest and oldest surviving banknotes, produced more than 200 years ago when Spalding printed its own money, sold for £300 at an auction yesterday morning (Wednesday).

The black and white one guinea note was issued by the short-lived, ill-fated Spalding Bank on July 21,1802,shortly after the bank was founded that year.

Notes issued by the Spalding Bank are particularly rare because it was in business for only three years before it went bust, so it produced comparatively few notes.

The note had been expected to sell for between £150 and £200, but was eventually snapped up by a mystery bidder for £300.