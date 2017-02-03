Spalding back garden chalet bungalow refused

A couple bidding to have a home built in their back garden have had their plan refused – because councillors say it will destroy the amenity of their own house.

Mr and Mrs J Kiveris wanted to build a one-and-a-half storeys, three-bedroom bungalow on land behind 63 Pinchbeck Road, Spalding, to include a shared driveway.

But the planning committee unanimously refused the application.

Councillors decided the development would cause unacceptable disturbance and noise through the movements of vehicles.

Members also believed it would ruin the setting of a beautiful home.

Coun Bryan Alcock said: “It’s not in everybody’s taste but nevertheless it’s a bit of quality in Spalding that we should not destroy.”