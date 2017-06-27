Spalding Air Cadets’ gift for upkeep of war memorial

Spalding Air Cadets have given £150 towards the upkeep of the town’s war memorial in Ayscoughfee Gardens.

Cadet Sergeant Jordan Bertaloso and Cadet Warrant Officer Jordan Avery presented the donation to South Holland and the Deepings MP John Hayes on behalf of 1406 (Spalding) Squadron Air Training Corps.

The presentation was made beside the Grade I listed war memorial, one of 44 designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, who also designed The Cenotaph in Whitehall.

Mr Hayes said: “The cadets raised the money at a race night and presented it to me for the maintenance of the war memorial, which is wonderful.

“We will never forget our veterans.”

The 1406 Squadron meets at the Castle Sports Complex and offers a wide range of activities for young people, including adventure training.