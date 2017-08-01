Spalding accountant choses Macmillan Nurses as its charity of the year

Spalding accountants and tax advisers Bulley Davey has announced its new charity of the year is Macmillan Nurses.

The firm, whose other seven offices in the region will also support the charity, chose Macmillan as it provides invaluable care for people who are living with cancer, whether they are terminal, palliative or curable. Director Peter Wright said: “Fundraising is a great way for us to give back to the local communities that we work in. Macmillan Nurses is a great charity, which does amazing things for people of all ages, and deserves all the support and funding it can get. We’re proud to be supporting them once more.” Our picture shows North Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay at a previous Macmillan coffee morning at Bulley davey in Spalding.

