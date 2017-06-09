Spalding Academy head girl on top of the world

Spalding Academy head girl Ellis Taylor-Williams is on the top of the world now she’s raised the £2,800 to enable her to go on a trip to Swaziland.

Ellis (16) raised much of the cash herself with events including a static bike ride.

The Lincs Free Press Children’s Fund also donated £200.

The World Challenge, 14-day trip starts on July 11 and will involve Ellis and seven fellow pupils taking part in educational aid projects as they aim to change lives for the better.

