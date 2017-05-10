Spalding Academy head girl continues fundraising campaign to visit Swaziland

Spalding Academy’s head girl, Ellis Taylor-Williams (pictured), completed her 120 mile static cycle ride to raise £355 to fund a trip to Swaziland.

The 16-year-old covered the distance in four days, cycling at lunchtimes and after school.

Ellis has now raised £1,500 towards her £2,800 target so she can go on a 14-day trip with her school to help people in a village, including teaching children.

The trip starts in July but Ellis is hoping a raffle for a signed Manchester United shirt and other football memorabilia on May 29 at the Punchbowl pub, in New Road, and a race night at Spalding United on June 3 will get her over the finish line.

The Lincs Free Press Children’s Fund donated £200 towards Ellis’s fundraising and her dad, Ben, and family have just added £400 to the pot.

• Ellis has a fundraising page and you can sponsor her World Challenge trip by clicking on www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ellistaylor-williams