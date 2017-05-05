South Holland vote reflects Tories’ county dominance

Conservatives took seven out of the nine seats on offer in South Holland in yesterday’s Lincolnshire County Council elections as they swept to power across the county.

The Tories won 58 of the 72 seats county-wide, with Labour getting six, Independents four, Lib Dems one and Lincolnshire Independents one. There were no seats for UKIP or the Green Party.

Conservative Rodnet Grocock was voted in at Donington.

Turnout was 31.98 per cent across the county, with 176,789 of the 552,741 registered voters visiting the polling stations. There were 511 spoiled votes.

Turnout was nearly three per cent up on 2013 but four per cent down on 2009 and nearly half the turnout from 2005. The first result came in at 11.52pm with the final one at 3.19am.

FRIDAY, 6.23AM:Tories win seven out of nine county council seats

Results for all nine South Holland seats in this year’s Lincolnshire County Council elections are now in. The first result announced was in Spalding East where Conservative Eddy Poll reclaimed the seat he lost to UKIP’s Richard Fairman in 2013.

Next was Donington Rural where Conservative Rodney Grocock was elected ahead of Jane King (Independent).

IN Spalding South it was another Conservative win, with Christine Lawton seeing off UKIP’s Pete Williams, and in Holbeach Conservative Nick Worth had a convincing victory over Paul Foyster of UKIP.

Elizabeth Sneath recorded another resounding Conservative win in Spalding Elloe, with UKIP’s Emily Bates a disant second, while in The Suttons it was a lot closer, with Independent Chris Brewis reclaiming his seat, beating Conservative Jack Tyrrell.

In Holbeach Rural Conservative Peter Coupland recorded a huge victory over nearest rival Robert Gibson (UKIP) and it was another Tory trouncing in Crowland, where Nigel Pepper polled the majority of the vote, Labour’s Darryl Kirk coming second.

Finally, in Spalding West it was another Independent triumph, with Angela Newton beating Conservative Gary Taylor by just 50 votes.

• More to come.