South Holland team heads for the beach with charity in mind

Three friends from two South Holland towns are hoping that one “old banger” will take them 1,250 miles across Europe for charity this month.

James King (33) and Mark Robinson (32), both of Spalding, along with Ashley Goodale (28), of Long Sutton, have entered the annual Two Ball Banger Rally in just three weeks’ time.

All three of us have been ‘hands on’ to make our van stand out from the rest, taking it through an extreme makeover Mark Robinson, The Two Ball Banger Rally

The trio have converted a van into their own “road runner”, on a budget of just £567, to take on The Beach Rally from Saint-Omer, France, to Barcelona, Spain, with the aim of raising at least £500 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Mark, who like Ashley lectures in motor mechanics at University Academy Holbeach, said: “Ashley was looking at doing a charity event and saw the rally online.

“When we decided to do it, we looked for a vehicle to use and because I’ve known James for quite a few years his workplace was kind enough to sponsor us in a way by allowing us to use their workshop after we found the van.

“All three of us have been ‘hands on’ to make our van stand out from the rest, taking it through an extreme makeover with left-over paint, porthole windows, megaphone, disco lights and many more ludicrous modifications.”

The Two Ball Banger Rally will take Ashley, James and Mark on a five-day trip from the UK to Saint-0mer in northern France.

Then the so-called Beach Rally sets off from Saint-Omer to Annecy, then into the Alps, Italy, Monaco, the French Pyrenees and Costa Brava, with the rally ending in Barcelona.

Mark said: “The Alps is going to be quite impressive, the Italian seaside should be a nice sight and passing through Monaco and where they hold the motor racing should be fun as well.”

To sponsor the trio, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ashley-Mark-James