South Holland Scouts hold St George’s Day Parade in Holbeach

Scouts, Cubs and Beavers from across South Holland converged on Holbeach on Sunday for their St George’s Day Parade.

Celebrations for England’s patron saint – and that of the Scout movement – included a parade from Holbeach Community Centre to All Saints’ Church, followed by a gathering in Carters Park for a range of fun activities.

Joint district commissioner Paul Goodchild said some 58 youngsters took part and this saw Scouts, Cubs and Beavers formally renewing their promises while forming a circle in the park.

There was a wide range of activities during a fun afternoon, such as donut making, mini archery and skills linked to pioneering.

Mr Goodchild saaid: “We tied in with Holbeach Parish Council, because they had the official opening of their outdoor gym, and Holbeach Town Band were playing in the park as well.

“The Scouts had a brilliant time. The feedback we have had is fantastic.

“Two standards from The Royal British Legion marched with us on the parade and the legion very kindly did the marshalling of the road closures and a company called Crusader Traffic Management lent us the road closure signs.

“We want to thank the Kirk family for organising the drinks stand at the event.”

• For more pictures see Thursday’s Spalding Guardian.