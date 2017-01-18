South Holland’s booming food firms need hundreds more workers

Talks are going on to find hundreds more workers for South Holland’s booming food industry and some could be bussed in daily from cities like Nottingham and Derby.

County and district councillor Nick Worth says it’s good news for the district’s residents to have the local unemployment rate dipping to a little over one per cent, but with so many people already in work that means the area’s food firms are struggling to fill job vacancies.

He said: “I think there’s something like 500 people needed across all Bakkavor sites in the area.

“Bakkavor Pizza are just building an extension onto their current building and I think they were looking at around 100 jobs when that gets built and they are already short of numbers now.”

Coun Worth said other South Holland food firms are also looking to recruit more people.

“At the moment business is quite good, they are all expanding and they all need more workforce than there is available here,” he said.

As a county councillor, and a member of its ruling executive, Coun Worth has been working to see if more buses can be laid on so prospective employees have a way of getting to and from work in the district’s food firms.

“I have had meetings with Jobcentre Plus in Nottingham and Derby because their unemployment is quite considerably higher than it is in South Holland,” he said. “Basically our unemployment rate is just over one per cent. I have been saying to them (Jobcentre Plus) is there any chance of getting local people from that area down here but, again, they would need some way to get down here.”

He says it’s possible some prospective employees could be found in Boston and King’s Lynn but, again, they would need transport to and from South Holland’s firms.

Coun Worth believes there are golden opportunities for bus companies to generate extra revenue because they could do school runs outside of the factory 6-6 shift times.

