South Holland Rotary delighted by magnificent response to shoebox appeal

Rotarians are celebrating following the town’s magnificent response to its shoebox appeal.

Some 366 shoeboxes are winging their way to countries in Eastern Europe to spread a little happiness to some of the poorest people at Christmas time.

Last year, just over 200 shoeboxes were sent from Spalding.

Local appeal organiser David Spenceley, president-elect of The Rotary Club of South Holland, has thanked schools and our readers for making the 2017 appeal an even bigger success.

He said: “It’s been an exceptional effort and I am very pleased with how it’s gone. Everyone has thrown their weight behind it.”

Final shoebox totals were 160 from Spalding Academy, 79 from Free Press and Spalding Guardian readers, 55 from Spalding’s St John the Baptist Primary School, 51 from St Mary’s Primary School, Cowbit, and 21 from Spalding’s St Norbert’s Catholic Primary School.

Mr Spenceley paid tribute to the schools who enthusiastically backed the appeal and hopes even more schools will take part next year.

He said: “Next time around we could go topside of 400 and it would be wonderful if we could get to 500.”

The Cowbit school has only 79 pupils so theirs was an amazing effort.

Head teacher Bruce Johnson said the success was down to the pupils because they were very excited about the project and some took two shoeboxes home to fill.

He said: “We were very impressed.”

St John the Baptist School raised just over £360 from a non-uniform day on a fireworks theme and used the money to buy items to fill 42 boxes, while a further 13 were donated by staff and parents.

