South Holland pays its respect to our fallen heroes

South Holland paid its repsects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for us all at a number of remembrance services across the district over the weekend.

Our photographer attended as many as he could, including Pinchbeck on Friday, where pupils from the village primary school joined in during a dedication of the memorial bench before a service.

Remembrance at Springfields.

On Saturday, there was a service of remembrance and a wreath laying ceremony at the memorial tree in Springfields shopping outlet in Spalding.

There was a remembrance parade in Spalding on Sunday morning, forming in the Market Place and marching to the Ayscoughfee Gardens war memorial for a silence and service of remembrance conducted by Rev John Bennett and led by the choir of St Mary and St Nicolas.

In Holbeach St Marks there was a wreath laying ceremony and church service and there was also a parade and service in Holbeach.

Many other remembrance events took place throughout the district that we were unable to attend.

Remembrance parade in Spalding

Remembrance parade in Holbeach