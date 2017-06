Sutton St James parish councillors have been invited to meet Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones on August 3.

The meeting at the Royal British Legion, in Broadway, Crowland, was organised by Crowland county councillor Nigel Pepper.

Police representatives will attend along with parishes in Coun Pepper’s ward, including Cowbit, Dowsdale, Deeping St Nicholas, Gedney Hill, Hop Pole, Holbeach Drove, Moulton Chapel, Sutton St Edmund, Throckenholt and Whaplode Drove.