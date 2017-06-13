South Holland MP ‘thrilled’ to keep Government job

South Holland and the Deepings MP John Hayes keeps his job as Minister of State at the Department for Transport following Theresa May’s post-election, Cabinet reshuffle.

The MP heard the news from the Conservative Chief Whip, a senior party official, last night (Monday).

Mr Hayes said: “I got a call saying that the Prime Minister was very grateful for all I had done and she would like to reappoint me into my job, which I am obviously delighted about.

“Being reappointed is a great honour coming on top of my re-election in the constituency. I am thrilled, delighted, flattered and honoured.”

The Conservatives are without a majority in the House of Commons but Mr Hayes believes the Government will succeed by “building bridges across the House”.

Mr Hayes said: “My focus is always on two things, the national interest and the common good. If you focus and refocus on those two things, you can often get a great deal done for the benefit of the people.”

The Conservatives will rely on Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in order to get major legislation through and Mr Hayes believes it will be a positive relationship between the two parties, certainly in terms of shared commitment to the union of our home nations.

He said: “After all, we did form a coalition with the Liberal Democrats and our philosophical differences with them were rather more profound.”

Mr Hayes has been on the Conservative front bench for 18 years. In the Coalition Government, formed by the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, he was a special adviser to then Prime Minister David Cameron. In May 2015, Mr Hayes became Minister for Security at the Home Office before being switched to the Department of Transport in July 2016.