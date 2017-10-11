South Holland joins forces with other councils to tackle fly tipping

South Holland District Council, East Lindsey District Council and Boston Borough Council are joining forces in the fight against fly-tipping.

The ‘Most People’ campaign is being launched on Monday to raise awareness about the duty of care that applies to households when disposing of their waste and unwanted items.

According to Keep Britain Tidy, 47 per cent of people don’t know they are responsible by law if a third party they have asked or paid to dispose of their waste, then subsequently fly tips that waste.

South Holland District Council have cleared 906 fly tips in the last year.

If residents use someone other than their local Council to take away unwanted items, through an advert, social media or those who approach residents directly, it is advised they check they are a registered waste carrier by asking to see their Waste Carriers Licence. If they are not registered, they could be a rogue trader.

Follow these steps:

• Ask to see a waste carrier permit - this is issued by the Environment Agency;

• Ask for a waste carrier number and contact the Environment Agency directly on 03708 506506 for a free instant waste carrier check. Check on-line at https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers

• Ask for a receipt or a transfer notice before the waste is taken away

• Make a note of the vehicle registration and vehicle details if possible

• If fly-tipping is witnessed, report it to your local Council.

Coun Roger Gambba-Jones, portfolio holder for waste services at South Holland District Council, said: “Fly tipping blights the area for everyone, making the place unsightly, potentially hazardous and often attracting even more such dumping.

“When there is clear evidence of this illegal activity on public land we will look to take action and trace where the waste originally came from.

“So if you intend to use anyone other than the Council to dispose of bulky waste, such as furniture and white goods, or even normal black bag waste, you must make sure they have a waste carrier license, or you could be hit hard in the pocket.

“Fly-tipping can be reported to South Holland District Council by calling 01775 761161 or online at www.sholland.gov.uk”

The councils will also be increasing surveillance in areas where fly-tipping occurs to deter people from illegally dumping waste.