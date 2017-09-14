South Holland ‘hospital car charity’ in plea for drivers

South Holland’s charity that takes people to hospital appointments urgently needs more drivers to join its ranks.

District councillor Angela Newton said: “We are looking for additional drivers in most areas, most urgently in the Spalding and Sutton Bridge areas.

“It’s certainly crucial at Sutton Bridge where we have lost two drivers.”

Coun Newton, who chairs South Holland Parish Voluntary Car Service, says drivers do not have to be available every day, nor every hour, but those willing to spare some time receive 45p a mile or £4 for journeys under 10 miles – and most insurance companies do not raise the cost of premiums.

Passengers pay 35p per mile for trips. Hospitals include ones close to home like Pilgrim in Boston or further afield, such as Sheffield. Trips are made to medical centres, chiropodists, visits to family in nursing homes and even to the shops – and more than 8,500 passengers travelled 191,000 miles in the year to March.

The service is open to passengers without their own transport, but is only available to residents where councils pay towards its running costs.

All drivers are DBS (disclosure barring service) checked and receive one-to-one safeguarding training.

To volunteer, or find out more, please call service coordinator Greg Greene on 01775 630144 or Coun Newton on 07939 559764.

Coun Newton would like the service to cover all South Holland parishes but some, like Donington, run their own schemes.

Residents can contact local organisers from 9am-midday or 2pm-4pm on weekdays: Spalding and Cowbit (Iris Landen 01775 766085); Holbeach (Monica Venni 01406 422791); Crowland (Crowland Cares 01733 211797); Sutton Bridge (Maureen Shortland 01406 350092); Long Sutton, Lutton, Gedney and Sutton St James (Sharon Kazombiaze (01406 366820); Moultons, Westons and Whaplode (Pat Preston 01775 719290).

