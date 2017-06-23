South Holland hockey festival raises cash to help beat cancer

A hockey festival raised £2,100 as a dozen mixed-six teams lined up to play a part in defeating cancer.

Hockey player and former cancer patient Elaine Allen staged the Cancer Research Hockey Festival to celebrate her seven years in remission from the disease as well as the 21st birthday of her son, Connor.

Elaine plays in midfield for Spalding Hockey Club’s ladies’ thirds, while husband Grahame manages the men’s first team and student Connor returns home from Nottingham Trent University to play for the club.

Five years ago, the family staged a two-day hockey festival in aid of Cancer Research, raising £3,200, and Elaine has raised more cash through events like Race for Life and the Pretty Muddy.

Elaine said: “I am now seven years in remission from bowel cancer.

“Without the research work that Cancer Research do I may not be here so I wanted to organise the festival to celebrate the lives of those who are fortunate to survive cancer and in memory of those who were not so lucky.

“Cancer is a horrible disease and I hate the way it can attack anyone at any moment of their life.”

The mum puts her own survival down to advances in medical treatment, which are made possible through donations to Cancer Research, as well as her own determination to keep fit and to stay positive.

Elaine says being in remission this long is “brilliant”.

She said: “I don’t count the days because there is no point but I like to celebrate it.

“Obviously the treatment is quite advanced now, which it would not be without the funding, and it’s also about having a positive mental attitude.

“I keep fit and even during chemotherapy I continued to do some exercise because it makes me feel happy.”

The hockey festival was staged at Surfleet and was followed by an evening social event at Mulberry’s Bar in Spalding.

Elaine thanked everyone who helped or played on the day, as well as Mulberry’s Bar and businesses for their generous sponsorship.

