South Holland has new dog warden

Have your say

South Holland District Council has appointed a new dog warden, Oliver Abrams.

Residents can report stray/lost dogs to the council on 01775 761161 or by visiting www.sholland.gov.uk

Details of lost/found dogs are listed on the South Holland District Council Dog Warden Facebook page.

From our website today ...

Enjoy Christmas food in South Holland at top ranked food hygiene eateries

Long Sutton firm Princes on BBC 1’s Eat Well for Less

Crowdfunding is new venture for historic coaching inn at Kirton