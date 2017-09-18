South Holland exhibitions show life through a lens and eyes of artists

Artists and photographers created picture perfect worlds in two major South Holland exhibitions.

Pinchbeck Photographic Group is celebrating its 25th anniversary by showing more than 50 pictures at Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding.

Artist Ken Burton with paintings at St Matthews Church. SG260817-161TW

The exhibition runs to Friday, September 29, opening Wednesday-Sunday from 10.30am-4pm, and visitors can vote for their favourite picture from the many subjects covered.

Artists contributed around 240 paintings to the annual exhibition at St Matthew’s Church, Sutton Bridge, helping to raise around £1,200 for church funds.

Margaret Pratt, from the organising committee, said 36 paintings were sold and John Hewitt’s “Working Horses” was voted visitors’ favourite.

Anyone interested in joining the photographic group can call Pat Collier on 01775 680597.

