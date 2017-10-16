South Holland duo in dramatic round Britain sea trip

A round-Britain sea trip has seen pals Paul Greenaway and Dan King rescued by lifeboat and battling four-metre high waves in the Irish sea.

A round-Britain sea trip has seen pals Paul Greenaway and Dan King rescued by lifeboat and battling four-metre high waves in the Irish sea.

The adventure-loving builders, who once put up scaffolding on the top of Ben Nevis in a world record bid, are raising cash for Spalding and Holbeach Macmillan Cancer Support.

So far they have raised more than £1,000 and hope the total will double by the time they hit the finish line.

They set off in June from Ipswich and aimed to return there after three months, but unsettled weather on the west coast scuppered the timetable.

Their sturdy motor cruiser, Lady May, will be moored at Conwy, on the north coast of Wales, until spring when they will set off to Ipswich to complete the mission.

Paul (55), from Moulton, said: “Dan and I both like our boats. We have messed about around The Wash for a few years and we decided to do this.”

They set out in the first week of June making good progress until they lost steering 12 miles off Bridlington.

“We let the coastguard know we were trying to get to Bridlington with Dan holding an oar off the stern as a makeshift rudder to steer,” said Paul. “Then suddenly a lifeboat appeared on the horizon. They towed us towards Bridlington but the tide was out so we needed to wait two hours at sea before getting into the harbour. The lifeboat men were a great bunch of lads and they sent for fish and chips while we were waiting.”

Paul and Dan, who comes from Spalding, spotted Dame Ellen MacArthur’s charity yacht at Whitehaven – it was also circumnavigating Britain, going the other way round.

Later, Lady May ploughed through three-metre high waves off Rattray Head but progress was slow along the west coast because of bad weather.

Paul said: “Setting off from Troon the forecast was good but as we went past the Stranraer Estuary we entered the Irish Sea.

“Within an hour the wind was reaching 35mph with waves around four-metres. At one time, as we hit the top of a big wave, the propeller was out of the water. We knew it was time to run for calmer waters in Stranraer Estuary ... there were some very scared yachtsmen come in that night after us.”

Paul and Dan have another 500 miles to go to complete their 1,900 mile journey.

They had help along the way as a friend, Geoff Mason, joined as extra crew for a couple of weeks – Geoff is also one of their sponsors as they raise cash for Macmillan.

Paul said: “I think it’s a great cause.”

Over the last few years he’s known so many different people diagnosed with cancer that he wants to do all he can to help the charity.

Paul says the round Britain trip has been great despite scary moments, and said: “We have met so many nice people, always wanting to help you out.

Paul used to run Castlebuild Scaffolding and, in 2008, he and Dan were in a team that put up a scaffold construction on the top of Ben Nevis. At 4,406ft it was the highest scaffolding in Britain but the world record was never confirmed.

Paul now runs Datum 1 Ltd and Dan is a self-employed builder.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/daniel-king25

Do you have a tale to tell? Email lynne.harrison@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Previously ...

Scaffolding put at top of Ben Nevis in record bid

Fundraising for Macmillan ...

Spalding lad Archie (4) holds his own fundraiser

Brave Spalding hairdresser raises nearly £900 for Macmillan