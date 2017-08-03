South Holland councillors silenced as new equipment fails

The sound of silence descended on South Holland District Council’s planning committee meeting when a brand new amplification system failed to work.

The new technology had been installed inthe council chamber on Tuesday, but when it came to ‘showtime’ at the meeting yesterday (Wednesday) evening, the microphones and webcast failed to work.

After a brief adjournment at the start of the meeting to see if the equipment could be fixed, committee chairman Coun Roger Gambba-Jones suggested to councillors that the meeting could not continue and a proper debate could not be held without proper amplfication in the chamber.

Coun Gambba-Jones also offered apologies to the members of the public who had come to speak at the meeting on various application due to be discussed.

Councillors agreed to defer the meeting to a date to be arranged.

