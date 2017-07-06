South Holland Centre gets boost with share of £1m pot

More arts events for children and young people are coming to South Holland after a four-year grant worth nearly £1 million was awarded.

Spalding’s South Holland Centre, a part of Lincolnshire One Venues (LOV), is to get a boost in funding of about 20 per cent through investment by Arts Council England.

Altogether, just under £250,000 a year will be shared out between South Holland Centre and arts organisations in Grantham, Lincoln, Louth and Stamford over the next four years.

According to Arts Council England, the extra cash “will help enhance their community outreach and social development work to reach new audiences, including children and young people”.

A South Holland District Council spokesman, on behalf of the arts centre, said: “It is great news that LOV, which South Holland Centre is part of, has secured this funding.

“It should help us bring the inspiration and enjoyment of the arts to even more people, some of whom would not otherwise have the opportunity to participate in South Holland.

“We have been working a lot with local young people over the past few years and we are looking forward to developing this further.”

LOV is one of four groups in Lincolnshire to share in nearly £2.7 million of cash from Arts Council England, with the others based in East Lindsey, Lincoln and North Kesteven.

But it is the only group to get extra cash and Peter Knott, area director for Arts Council England, said: “We are delighted to be increasing our investment in LOV over the next four years.

“LOV works with people to develop artistic skills and it will be great to see our investment help create a community and social development programme to reach new audiences.”