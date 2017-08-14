South Holland businesses urged to grab a share of £1.3million growth fund

South Holland businesses are being urged to grab a share of the £1.3million on offer to boost growth.

The funding pot is available to SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) across Greater Lincolnshire and South Holland District Council has now launched its new Grants4Growth funding programme to help applicants grow their businesses.

The programme is aimed at local SMEs and businesses who are looking to expand and create jobs within Greater Lincolnshire.

Eligible businesses can get cash help to buy machinery, equipment and other assets up to the value of 28 per cent of the total cost, in order to support growth and expansion plans.

Nigel Burch, the district council’s acting inward investment manager, says the grant programme aims to help as many local businesses as possible fulfil their expansion plans and grow their business.

He said: “This grant will not only allow businesses to create new jobs, but it can also play a huge part in improving productivity through growth, thereby enabling a business to increase their turnover and profitability”.

Eligibility criteria include:

• Businesses must have a turnover of less than £44 million a year

• Businesses must employ fewer than 250 people

The main funder is the European Regional Development Fund administered by the Department of Communities and Local Government.

Businesses can access an online expression of interest form at grants4growth.sholland.gov.uk

Alternatively, to find out more about the Grants4Growth programme or to enquire about your eligibility, please contact grants4growth@sholland.gov.uk or phone 01775 764813.

