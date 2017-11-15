South east Lincolnshire’s ‘wonderful ambassador’ passes away, with Bomber Command memorial as his legacy

By Winston Brown

winston.brown@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Twitter: @SpaldingWinston

Tony Worth, Lord Lieutenant of the county from October 2008 until February 2015 and also High Sheriff of Lincolnshire from 1990 until 1991, passed away on Wednesday after a short battle with cancer.

I was deeply saddened to hear of Tony’s death as he was a leading farmer, a distinguished member of our community, a great person to know and a good friend The Right Honourable Lord Taylor of Holbeach CBE, Government Chief Whip in the House of Lords

Formerly manager of family business, A.H. Worth and Company Limited, Mr Worth also chaired South Holland Internal Drainage Board, Lincolnshire Probation Board and he was a past governor of Lincoln University.

Mr Worth, made a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order for services to the Queen in the 2015 New Year’s Honours List, is survived by his wife of 53 years Jenny, three sons, a daughter and nine grandchilden.

In tribute, the Right Honorouable Lord Taylor of Holbeach CBE, Government Chief Whip in the House of Lords, said: “I was deeply saddened to hear of Tony’s death as he was a leading farmer, a distinguished member of our community, a great person to know and a good friend.

“I had seen him only three days before he died and we talked of the International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln of which he was the instigator and a highly proactive chairman.

“Tony hoped to be present at the opening of the centre next April, with the memorial already completed and the visitor and conference centre under construction.

“Unfortunately, Tony’s attendance at the opening is not to be, but for the whole county this project will be emblematic of his service to Lincolnshire of which he was a fine Lord Lieutenant.

“He died before his time and Tony will be sorely missed by us all as our thoughts are with Jenny and his family at this time.”

William Webb, a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire and former chairman of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Tony was a wonderful ambassador for Lincolnshire on a national level, as well as the south of the county and the Fens within Lincolnshire.

“He was a charming and amazing character, with cheerful enthusiasm for every project he undertook, and it is so sad that he will be unable to see the completion of his last great campaign which was the full opening of the International Bomber Command Centre which, I would like to think, will be soon.

“The glass was always more than half full with Tony, no challenge was too impossible for him and both myself and my wife Jane are quite devastated by his loss.”

John Hayes, MP for the South Holland and the Deepings, said: “Tony has made a great contribution to our area, both through his business, of which he was very proud, and his public service which culminated in his period as Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire.

“He leaves behind, through both of these things, a number of great achievements and I greatly value the work he did alongside me in the relationship I had with him.

“I know Tony’s family well and my deepest condolences go to Jenny and the whole family.”

Coun Martin Howard, Chairman of Holbeach Parish Council, said: “Tony was a person of the town of Holbeach and if he saw you in the street, he would always give you the time of day.

“He was right at the forefront of everything that went on in Holbeach, including his involvement in Holbeach and District Civic Society, and it is sad that his passing away has happened on Remembrance weekend.

“I don’t think Tony Worth will ever be forgotten in the town of Holbeach that he believed in and there will never be anyone to take his place.”

Coun Gary Porter, Leader of South Holland District Council, said: “It was sad news to hear of the passing away of Tony Worth because he was a great advocate for South Holland, both before and during his time as Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire.

“I didn’t know him personally but when ever I met him at functions around the county, he was always very proud of the district and the people who lived in it.”

Finally, Coun Martin Hill, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “During his near seven years as Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Tony was a great champion for the whole county, covering countless miles from his home in the south-east to carry out his official duties.

“Always conscientious and professional, Tony was also very friendly and approachable, qualities that endeared him to everyone he met.

“He also worked tirelessly to bring the International Bomber Command Centre to fruition, and it will stand as a fitting tribute to him in the years ahead.

“Our thoughts are with Jenny and the family at this very sad time.”

Honour to live for Her Majesty’s pleasure

Holbeach Hurn man has county royal role

Queen’s man in county to retire from her service