Solicitors back Will Aid again

Calthrops Solicitors of Spalding is once again getting involved in Will Aid, after making an excellent £4,325 last year.

Will Aid is a special partnership between the legal profession and nine of the UK’s best loved charities.

Every November participating solicitors waive their fee for writing or updating a basic will and invite clients to make a donation to Will Aid. The money raised goes directly to fund the work of Action Aid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCAIF, Sightsavers and Trocaire.

To find the nearest solicitor to you visit www.redcross.org.uk/giftsinwills and type in your post code, or call 0300 0309 558.

Our picture shows Laura Brown, of Calthrops with John Coulthurst of the British Red Cross.