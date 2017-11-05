Soldier has just got engaged to sweetheart

We look back at the Lincs Free Press 100 years ago...during the First World War,

Much sincere sympathy has been extended to Mr and Mrs James Robinson of Woodbine House , Pinchbeck West, during the week on the sad war tragedy which has taken from them their son, Pte Walter James Robinson of the ‘Buffs’.

The parents received the fateful news that he had been killed in action, but no details of the circumstances of his death were included, except an indication that it was instantaneous.

A letter to his parents described Pte Robinson as follows: “To the last, he was brave and courageous, a steady and noble example to us all, the best of sons and one who was looked up to and affectionately regarded by all his comrades.”

Two poignant facts made the tragedy even deeper and more painful – Pte Robinson had been out in France two years without a single day’s leave and the loving parents were daily expecting him home for a short while.

The other sorrowful fact was that an extra close mourner was added to the bereaved ones. Only the previous month, Pte Robinson had become finally engaged to a Welsh young lady, Miss Muriel Davies, and the soldier’s last letters were full of pleasant anticipation of soon being able to bring home his fiancée.

Providence decreed otherwise, however, and the life, still comparatively young and full of promise, was broken at the beginning.

Walter James Robinson had a brilliant record at Spalding Grammar School under the Rev EM Tweed, securing a record number of scholastic and sport triumphs and also holding the position of Captain of the School.

By coming out on top of a stiff exam in 1897, although only 16, he entered the City Bank and crossed to Canada, to the Bank of British North America in June 1899.